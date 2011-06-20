Hitachi Offers Upgraded 3LCD Projector

Orlando, FL--Hitachi America, Ltd., Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group has introduced the CP-X2514WN 3LCD projector, upgraded from the previous model with the addition of wireless operation and networking capability.
- The CP-X2514WN 3LCD projector now supports wireless operation and networking capability.
- The CP-X2514WN delivers 2,700 ANSI lumens brightness with XGA resolution and a 3000:1 contrast ratio, as well as optional wireless capability, enabling a laptop or desktop computer to be connected to the projector without cables.
- The CP-X2514WN offers networking capability, allowing it to be remotely controlled via a LAN network connection. Hitachi’s PJMan Projector Management software gives users the ability to operate and monitor the CP-X2514WN from a remote location, and receive diagnostic information. The projector’s Campus Notification System, which allows administrators to take control and display pre-stored images to each projector on the network, is also equipped with an audio alarm.
- The CP-X2514WN features Crestron RoomView software, providing a custom configurable interface to monitor, manage, and control every device in every room remotely from any computer. Built-in network connectivity provides instant status and remote technical support.
- The CP-X2514WN offers Multi-Projector functionality, allowing users to project the same image to up to 12 different projectors simultaneously. In addition, the CP-X2514WN’s Moderator Control Mode lets users network 50 computers to a single projector, with one computer acting as the moderator. The presenter can use the moderator computer to select and project images from the students’ computers.
- The CP-X2514WN weighs 8.2 pounds and measures 12.5 x 3.9 x 11.3 inches and can project images up to 300 inches. The projector’s Template function displays white or black lines, making writing on a whiteboard or blackboard easier. The projector’s Whiteboard Mode adjusts the projector’s brightness when used with a whiteboard, reducing glare and eye strain.
- The Hitachi CP-X2514WN provides HDMI, S-Video and composite video inputs, RGB computer video inputs and a monitor output, two RCA audio inputs, and an audio output. It includes a built-in 16-watt amplifier and speaker and has an audio pass-through function that enables audio to play through the projector’s audio output while in standby mode. The CP-X2514WN’s RS-232C enables it to be controlled as part of an integrated AV system.
- The projector’s remote offers MyMemory, MyText, MySource, and MyScreen buttons for fast access to frequently used functions and sources. Additional features include a Kensington slot, security bar and security sensor that disables the projector if it is moved without authorization, closed captioning capability, an easy access lamp door and filter cover, and a hybrid filter design that requires less-frequent cleaning, enabling longer operation.