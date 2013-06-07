Barco and Ventana Offer Digital Pathology Imaging Platform

- Healthcare imaging expert Barco has signed a worldwide agreement with Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., a member of the Roche Group, to provide its diagnostic and clinical review display systems for use with the VENTANA Virtuoso image and workflow management system, offering a best-in-class, turnkey image viewing solution.
- “This agreement represents a fusion of visualization technologies from two of the industry’s most innovative healthcare leaders, both of whom are committed to delivering customers high value and unmatched performance in the clinical pathology space,” said Steve Burnell, PhD, digital pathology and workflow lifecycle leader at Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. “The Ventana integrated digital pathology solution, now including Barco’s products, will appeal to the most discerning practitioners who desire the confidence that can only be provided by such a high-end viewing experience.”
- By bundling the Barco display systems with the Virtuoso image and workflow management software, Ventana now offers a fully-integrated system that provides consistent whole slide image viewing with speed and efficiency.
- Barco’s Coronis Fusion 4MP DL diagnostic color display and the MDRC-2124 wide-screen clinical monitor offer these capabilities and more for precise pathology image viewing. Barco’s system solution supports effortless and precise panning and zooming on whole slide images. Moreover, the display system includes Barco’s MediCal QAWeb, an automated, real-time calibration system that guarantees high image quality and consistency across the screen for the life of the display.
- Virtuoso, from Ventana, is a comprehensive, web-based digital pathology image and workflow management software application. From initial slide scanning to complete reporting, Virtuoso software supports multiple users, enabling remote viewing of slide images, online collaboration sessions with other pathologists, and slide sharing of images. Its intuitive user interfaces are customized for the workflow of pathologists, histotechnologists, lab administrators and clinicians, enhancing efficiencies throughout the process.
- “We are delighted to forge this exciting alliance with Ventana as we solidify our ongoing commitment to the digital pathology market,” said Mike Sklar, vice president of sales, Healthcare for Barco North America. “Ventana offers all the ingredients for a successful partnership: in-depth market knowledge, a passion for technology excellence, and unwavering dedication to customer needs – all of the tenets that Barco upholds, which have cemented our industry leadership in healthcare imaging.”
- Ventana launched the newly integrated solution in North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa on June 3, 2013.