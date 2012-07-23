NAB Opens 2013 Call for Speakers

The National Association of Broadcasters is calling on digital and entertainment media professionals and members of NAB Show content community to become active participants in the development of the overall education program for NAB Show.

All interested professionals are encouraged to submit technical paper or session proposals for the 2013 NAB Show, held April 6 - 11 in Las Vegas, prior to the entry deadline of October 19. Submissions must be relevant to the creation and distribution of all media and filmed entertainment content, or address emerging trends and their impact on the media business.

Conferences for the 2013 NAB Show program include: Broadcast Engineering, Broadcast Management, Cloud Computing, Creative Master Series, Disruptive Media, Military and Government Summit, and the popular General and Super Session Series. Event organizers will consider proposals on new media for multiple platforms, new business models, and the impact of new technologies and marketplace realities on existing businesses and creative processes.

For submission contact information and additional information on topics considered for proposal submissions, click here.

In addition to the 2013 Call for Speakers, NAB Show invites previous speakers to join the Speaker Alumni Group through LinkedIn, designed to provide media and entertainment professionals who have contributed to the NAB Show in the past an opportunity to engage with show organizers and each other throughout the year. To request membership in the group, visit LinkedIn and search "NAB Show Speaker Alumni."

NAB Show is also seeking nominations for its Program Advisory Group, which comprises industry leaders and subject matter experts who provide feedback on overall conference design and suggest new areas of programming to address the evolving media and entertainment landscape. Nominations for this group may be sent to NAB Show staff via email to DBrasse@nab.org.