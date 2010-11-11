Haivision Launches CoolSign Program

- MONTREAL, CANADA--Haivision announces the CoolSign "Campus Signage Unlimited" program for educational institutions. Designed to promote the use of advanced graphics communications, this program enables universities, colleges, and K12 facilities and campuses to take advantage of unlimited access to the CoolSign digital signage server and player technology.
- "Haivision has supported the education market for years," said Peter Maag, executive vice president for Haivision. "Our objective is to strengthen the use of video and graphics within education and help establish tomorrow's creative user community."
- The CoolSign "Campus Signage Unlimited" program and all Haivision products are available globally only through authorized partners.