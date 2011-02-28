Chief Launches New Line of Monitor Arms

Minneapolis, MN--Chief has launched a new line of monitor arms, the Kontour series, for a variety of workstation applications.
- Kontour mounts are designed with a forged aluminum body, able to hold monitors weighing up to 40 lbs (18.14 kg). Variable mounting options allow installers to choose between desk and wall mounts with varying extension up to 24" (61 cm). Advanced models also include Extreme Centris with -10° to +75° of fingertip tilt, lending itself to sit-to-stand workstation applications, according to the company.
- A cable management system conceals cables beneath hinged channel covers in the K1 Series. Easy Access loops keep cables organized in the K2 Series.
- "Chief's new Kontour family is an exciting evolution from our existing monitor mounts," said Eric Wickberg, sales director for Chief's Display Solutions Team. "We've always had the most functional and installer-friendly mounts—now we've given them a face-lift via forged arms for strength with sleek lines for a beautiful look. We've also streamlined our costs to make them even more value-driven. Our new Extreme Centris takes our effortless pitch-adjust to a whole new level. Plus, we've kept all our great installation benefits and modular design intact."The series will be on display in Chief's booth at the Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas.