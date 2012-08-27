Extron Unveils Fiber Optic RS-232 Control Inserter

Extron Electronics has introduced the new FOX RS 104, a four port RS-232 inserter for long-haul transmission of control signals to remote source and destination equipment over fiber optic cabling.
- Each port provides a bidirectional fiber optic connection to an Extron FOX Series transmitter and receiver for the insertion and extraction of control data, while maintaining a continuous pass-through link for video and audio. The FOX RS 104 is ideal for use in applications with a centralized control system that require the long-haul transmission of AV and control signals over fiber optic cabling.
- "Fiber optic AV systems often require that RS-232 data from a centralized control system be sent to a remote source or display,” said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "The FOX RS 104 brings a new level of flexibility to the FOX Series by allowing a centrally located control processor to communicate with remote devices over the fiber optic infrastructure, eliminating the need for separate control system wiring."
- RS-232 data from the Ethernet port is inserted onto one or more of the fiber optic outputs, providing remote monitoring and control. Output reclocking on the inserter’s buffered fiber optic outputs ensures signal integrity, sending the fiber optic signal at its original power level. It maintains the performance of optical signal transmission while providing bidirectional control from a control processor, eliminating the need for separate control system wiring to remote devices.
- Available in multimode and singlemode models, the FOX RS 104 is compatible with the extensive line of FOX Series extenders, distribution amplifiers, switchers, and matrix switchers.