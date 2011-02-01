LAB X Issues AVB IP License to Avid

Provider of digital connectivity networking solutions, Lab X Technologies has issued a solution integration license of its AVB Audio IP Platform to Avid for development of an IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging (AVB)-based technology. After a successful integration of Lab X MADI IP into its arsenal, Avid is poised for future growth in its AVB portfolio throughout multiple industries, including professional sound.

Showcasing their AVB proof of concept at Integrated Systems Europe this week in Amsterdam, at the AVnu Alliance Pavilion (#6H136), Avid and Lab X will preview the possibilities of digital networking, with simplified solutions for the complex issues common in the live sound networking industry.

“Teaming with Lab X, Avid is working to fit all of the pieces of the networking puzzle together with the help of AVB, which will help advance the industry by offering users seamless audio and video integration to enhance the live event experience,” stated Sheldon Radford, senior product manager of Live Systems and Consoles at Avid. “We have a fantastic working relationship with Lab X, which will help us offer our clients the best networking technology available.”

“Demand for a comprehensive Audio Video Bridging solution in industries such as live sound is coming at a time where simple and ‘less-is-more’ solutions are expected,” said Lee Minich, president, Lab X. “Not only will Lab X’s AVB Audio IP platform provide Avid with hardware that will cut research, development and manufacturing costs, but the technology will offer a solution that will have an incredible effect on the future of cost-effective and advanced networking.”



For more information, visit labxtechnologies.com or avid.com

