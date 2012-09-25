Michael MacDonald Joins ATK Audiotek as President

ATK Audiotek has welcomed Michael MacDonald to take over the duties as president and leadership of the company’s business development, sales and marketing programs, coincident with the retirement of outgoing president Michael Stahl.
- MacDonald joins ATK Audiotek with over three decades of experience in the professional audio industry, most recently having served for five years as vice president of sales and marketing at Harman Professional. Prior to Harman, Michael operated a successful consulting business at Pilot Business Strategies, where he worked with over 30 professional audio clients and trade organizations on product and program development, business planning and marketing and sales, where he built strong relationships with a diverse array of industry stakeholders. MacDonald has held senior roles at other professional audio manufacturers, including as president of JBL Professional and 10-years in various executive positions with Yamaha International.
- Michael MacDonald began his career in the audio business in the production industry working as lead audio engineer on a host of major tours and projects, including Olympics Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the GRAMMY Awards, and Presidential debates.
- “Having Michael MacDonald join the company is a natural extension of the relationships we have enjoyed for over 30 years,” said Mikael Stewart, partner and vice president of special events, ATK Audiotek. “We’re very pleased to welcome him onboard and look forward to his ideas and his energy just as we are appreciative of Mike Stahl’s massive contribution to ATK since its foundation.”
- Scott Harmala, partner, CTO and vice president of engineering, ATK Audiotek, said: “Michael not only brings decades of experience and industry contacts but a proven, high energy, creative approach to building new business. We share a considerable history together but also a strong vision for the future potential of the production industry and of ATK Audiote.”
- Michael MacDonald said, “I am really excited to be moving to ATK Audiotek for the next phase of my career. ATK Audiotek is a great company that has been a pioneer in the live event industry and has built a solid business by focusing on superb customer service. I am really flattered that Mikael and Scott have given me the chance to join the team as an ATK partner and I also appreciate the support Michael Stahl has provided to make this possible.”