Crestron Intros Lecture Capture Technology

Rockleigh, NJ--Crestron has introduced CAPTURE-HD, its new high-definition lecture capture device for college campuses and the corporate enterprise.
- CAPTURE-HD provides a one-button solution to schedule, record, and view lectures, presentations, medical procedures, seminars, and training sessions.
- CAPTURE-HD provides faculty and presenters with a one-button solution to schedule, record, publish online, and view lectures, presentations, medical procedures, seminars, and training sessions. With CAPTURE-HD, students and staff can now view presentations and lecture series in high-definition from wherever and whenever they choose, including from popular mobile devices such as an iPhone, iPad or laptop, providing more options for accessing academic content.
- "Capture HD delivers a simple and efficient end-to-end solution for recording, processing, online distribution, and remote viewing of lecture and presentation content - at a fraction of the cost of other systems," said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron VP of technology. "From a user perspective it's easy - there are record, play and pause buttons, and no training is required to learn how to use it. The result is a greater use of resources and content, and a more effective learning experience."
- The recorded lecture includes content and microphone audio, plus full screen, picture-in-picture (PIP) and picture-by-picture (PBP) video, including from the instructor camera and any other presentation source such as a PowerPoint, DVD, or website.
- Users can insert a USB stick into the CAPTURE-HD, press the "record" button, then walk away with a complete high-definition lecture in hand at the end of the class. The recorded lecture can be transferred to online video hosting sites, or stored on a network server for publishing to a web page or internal faculty website. Once recorded, presentations can be automatically scheduled for playback/viewing in any room on the network or from a laptop.
- Alternatively, users can schedule to record any lecture in advance from a Crestron touch screen. Using Crestron RoomView SE enterprise software, organizations can instantly add a recorded lecture for playback to any room's Outlook scheduled meetings. RoomView also automatically sends recorded lectures to a variety of viewing platforms such as Lecture Management Systems, RSS feeds, iTunes University, Blackboard, Sharepoint, Moodle and other hosting services.
- "Lecture capture devices today consist of either very expensive and complex models, which many schools cannot justify with their tightening budgets, or very low-end models that are clunky to use and don't provide the power or flexibility large organizations require," said Vincent Bruno, Crestron director of marketing. "CAPTURE-HD handles the whole process for you, it's versatile and affordable, and it provides the power to meet the digital content distribution needs for any size institution."