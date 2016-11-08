FSR to Show New Infrastructure Systems at InfoComm Connections NY

FSR (booth 1366) is set to show a host of infrastructure, digital video, and cable management products at InfoComm Connections 2016 in New York. The new products are designed to help AV professionals save time and money, and achieve their installation and signal distribution objectives. The event, co-located with the newly named NAB Show New York (formerly CCW/SATCON) for the second year, is being held at the Javits Convention Center on November 9 and 10.

The Clamp by FSR

Central to FSR’s exhibit is the company’s comprehensive series of table, wall, and floor boxes, built for high durability. FSR will showcase its Revolution Table Solutions, recently introduced and already recipient of two awards, InfoComm Best of Show from both AV Technology and Sound & Video Contractor. The Revolution line comprises five versions of square and rectangular options that can use FSR’s existing T6 Table Box insert brackets and the company’s full line of TBRT cable retractors. The various internal brackets available are designed to contain AC, USB chargers, cable pulls, TBRT cable retractors, snap-in keystone connectors, or FSR’s Intelligent Plate Solutions (IPS).

Of particular note is The Clamp, a table-edge version that incorporates a tool-less quick-use clamp for attachment to any table or counter edge with thicknesses ranging from 12 inches to 1 and 5/8 inches. Available in a black powder-coat finish, the table boxes are ETL Listed and expressly designed to match nearly any décor.

FSR will also highlight its fire-rated version of the PWB-450 large-capacity wall box. The PWB-FR-450 is designed for walls that require more opening than is allowed by code, eliminating the need to construct double walls. It accommodates custom applications as well as those that need to mount larger interfaces or equipment behind a display.

Also at its booth will be the Compass 3.0 Presentation Switcher Family. Designed for the staging and rental market, it can cross boundaries into fixed applications such as boardrooms, amphitheaters, and multipurpose training rooms. With eight models to choose from, the FSR Compass 3.0 Family consists of multi-format presentation switchers with fully integrated, proprietary Ultra 4K image processing technology. Depending on the application units, it’s available in video only, or video and audio switching versions.

FSR will display its HuddleVU Collaboration collection, designed to create an environment for people to view and share ideas. The HuddleVU system allows for multiple users, from a duo to 12 or more, to share and view their laptops, tablets, and smartphone screens on a main display. Unlike conventional presentation systems, anyone participating can be a presenter, or a member of the audience at any given time at the push of a button. The systems include all the necessary video switching equipment, control hardware, display power control, and color-coded captive HDMI cables. Table models are available in numerous configurations, finishes, and heights.

Finally, its new cable management system, the Wiring Star (WS-1), will be on display for the first time. Wiring Star provides an organized mechanism for storing cables. The solution is designed to make quick, neat work of stowing extra cable length under tables, behind desks, and in podiums and credenzas. With its concentric dual-coil design and variety of attachment points, multiple cables can be wrapped neatly in their own cable path, reducing cross-cable interference.