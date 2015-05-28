FSR DV-MFSS-71

The What: The DV-MFSS-71 is part of the DV PRO family and is a seven input multi-format scaling switcher.The What Else: This 7 x 1 Scaling Switcher has seven multi-format inputs (4 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort, 1 DVI-I, and 1 VGA/RGB/YPbPr) and one HDMI out that supports scaled resolutions up to 4k x 2k 30 Hz. Each input also has audio inputs available via captive screw terminals and has a stereo output as well. The 1-rack unit high scaling switcher can be controlled from the front panel, via RS-232, or IP via the integrated GUI Control. The DV-MFSS-71 seven input multi-format scaling switcher also easily integrates with FSR’s HuddleVU FLEX Collaboration Systems.