FSR Debuts HDBaseT 2-Gang Decora Wall Plate

The What: FSR’s new HDBaseT two-gang Decora style wall plate (HD-HPCUWP-Tx), based on HDBaseT 2.0 technology, is a 5-Play device that transmits video up to 4K at 60Hz 4:2:0, audio, bidirectional control (IR and RS-232), Ethernet, two-way USB 2.0, and power via one Cat-6A cable out to 100 meters.

The What Else: The front of the wall plate features HDMI and VGA video inputs, audio in (1/8-inch mini jack), analog audio in (1/8-inch mini jack), an IR reader window, as well as input selector and display buttons to select inputs and control the display/projector via RS-232 or CEC control. The rear of the wall plate contains an HDBaseT RJ-45 port as well as captive screw terminals for +12V in for applications where the wall plate can be powered locally instead of via the HDBaseT Receiver.

The Bottom Line: The HD-HPCUWP-Tx is designed to work with FSR’s HD-HU-SP-Rx 100-meter HDBaseT 2.0 HDMI and USB Receiver model and receives its power from it as well. It can work with any of FSR’s other 100m receivers, but must be used with FSR’s HDBaseT 2.0 USB compatible receivers to fully utilize the USB functions.