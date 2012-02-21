BTX Chosen as U.S. Distributor of PADS Digital Signage Software

BTX Technologies announced that the company has been named the U. S. distributor and technical support provider for Net Display Systems' PADS digital signage software. Net Display Systems is a Microsoft® Gold ISV Partner with signage solutions designed to handle applications with requirements ranging from thousands of displays down to just one. These products are available as software-only solutions or pre-installed on media players that are custom configured by BTX for content levels ranging from basic to media-intensive.

"PADS software provides a simple and powerful solution for any digital signage application," said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. "Because the software isn't tied to any specific player, we are able to offer it pre-installed on our custom-configured hardware solutions. An integrator can mix and match players in an individual project depending on the needs of an application. This allows for truly customized and economical solutions that meet the unique needs of each individual client."

The PADS Professional solution consists of five fully integrated applications: Designer, Manager, Server, Viewer, and Agent. Users can design content with fully integrated video, TV, Internet, RSS feeds, flash, and data easily integrated from virtually any database. The Professional system is available with an optional desktop viewer application that is designed for enterprise communications. It allows content such as urgent notifications and general corporate communications to appear on every desktop throughout a company.

The PADS Xpress system features all the same components as PADS Professional, including the desktop viewer application, but it also offers a subset of content and database connectivity options for lower budget requirements. The PADS Standalone system is designed for applications requiring a single digital sign, such as a display advertising specials at the front of a retail store, and allows for the same range of content and database connectivity as the Professional System.

BTX has designed two media players to complement the Net Display Systems digital signage solution. The low-cost Simple Content Media Player is optimized for digital signage environments with PowerPoint® content, rotating pictures, 720p video, and static text while the Multimedia Intensive Content Media Player adds support for Flash®, 1080p video, scrolling text, and more. Both players are VESA-mount-compatible and include a Windows® operating system and PADS Viewer software pre-installed. Customers can choose one of these media players or contact one of their BTX engineers to help design players to meet their needs.

Through BTX's "Beyond Distribution" services, the staff at BTX is available to provide integrators technical support for projects ranging from the smallest to the largest digital signage systems.

"We are thrilled to have BTX as our U.S. channel partner," said Peter de Jong, business partner manager at Net Display Systems. "BTX has the knowledge and experience to assist our mutual customers in the selection and implementation of a wide variety of digital signage applications. Their national outside sales force has been factory-trained, and we've already seen immediate success. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with BTX."

PADS digital signage software will be on display at the Digital Signage Expo 2012 in the Net Display Systems booth 951.