Titan Takes Off At Charlotte Douglas

- Titan has been awarded the advertising contract for Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), following a competitive selection process. The five-year agreement was approved by the Charlotte City Council July 22, 2013 and began August 1, 2013.
- The win extends Titan's airport division, Titan Air, which already is the media partner of United Airlines, Westchester Country Airport, and John Wayne Airport.
- Titan has committed to spend $1,500,000 in capital to refurbish and beautify the advertising displays in the airport, $750,000 of that investment will be put towards digital inventory that, in addition to generating more revenue for CLT, will also enable it to communicate with and entertain its passengers. Titan will also rebuild all displays in the Airport to standard industry sizes in order to attract greater numbers of local, regional and national advertisers. Titan estimates that, at maturity, it will double the advertising revenue previously generated at the airport on an annual basis.
- "Charlotte Douglas is an important and well run airport. We are proud to be its advertising sales organization," said Michael Riley, Senior Vice President, Titan Air. "It's a top eight airport and the second most congested that delivers a desirable consumer base to advertisers, especially elite business travelers. We are looking forward to introducing media there that will allow our advertisers to reach their audiences in new ways."
- "We are excited to embark on a new partnership with Titan, and look forward to the improvements planned for the advertising program. Titan will bring creative ideas to our Airport that will maximize revenues while providing a service to our customers," said Jennifer Long, Passenger Experience Manager at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.