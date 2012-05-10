The Future of Digital Signage – May 15

Next Tuesday, May 15, Jeff Collard and Lyle Bunn – two digital signage/DOOH industry visionaries – will present in a Webinar entitled “Digital Signage, Balancing the Medium and the Message.” If you want to hear a sales pitch, this webinar is not for you. If you want to hear where the industry is heading – what “digital signage” will be delivering in the next-generation rollouts (the ones being funded now by the smart money) – then join us. NewBay Media executive editor David Keene will moderate.

“The industry is now expecting more competencies from digital signage, in areas such as data sciences, analytics, content strategy and message composition,” said Lyle Bunn. Practices are being focused on gaining the economies, coupled with the capabilities of dynamic place-based signage.”

“This is going to be an interesting discussion,” said Jeff Collard. “Lyle and I are merging our ideas into a common presentation on how digital signage is evolving this year, and the experiences that people will create in the future based on technology trends today… we will focus on retail examples because that is where much of the most advanced analytics is being applied…”

