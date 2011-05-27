Dataton Launches Version 5 of WATCHOUT

Dataton, a Swedish presentation control manufacturer, will launch the international version 5 of its Dataton WATCHOUT software at InfoComm.“At InfoComm we'll be showing why version 5 is the biggest leap forward in the history of WATCHOUT,” said Fredrik Svahnberg, international marketing and communications manager at Dataton AB. “Version 5 significantly expands the product's application areas. We have paid close attention to our customer base and their specific requirements, and used them as a starting point for a new version that offers so much more in terms of power, interactivity and creativity. You could say that version 5 adds extra dimensions to WATCHOUT, including a new visual dimension with 3D, and a new control dimension with enhanced live interaction.”

