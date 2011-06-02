Nordic Rentals Becomes K1 KUDO KARA Agent

Scandinavian technical solutions supplier Nordic Rentals of Denmark has become an L-Acoustics K1/KUDO/KARA Rental Network Agent, with the purchase of 48 x K1, 36 x KUDO and 36 x KARA WST line source cabinets, with 24 x K1-SB, 40 x SB28 and 12 x SB18 subwoofers.

The system, supplied by L-Acoustics' Danish distributor, Moto Audio Sales, comes complete with LA8 amplified controllers in LA-RAKs with LA-AES3 cards.

Nordic, a brand new WST user, has moved increasingly into digital technology, with the decision to purchase K1, according to Nordic Rentals Audio-Logistics-Stage director Jens Elsborg, predicated on the fact that "K1 is the best sounding rig out there right now."

"Besides that, V-DOSC has been the reference since the early nineties, and L-Acoustics is the brand all technicians have on their rider and the brand all other manufacturers relate to," Elsborg continued. "With the K1 package, that heritage is very well preserved. Buying a speaker system nowadays is also a choice of 'family'. By careful choice of agents the K1 system has become exclusive, managed and operated by only the best. The market is not too crowded yet support and backup is always at hand."

K1 will play a leading role in this year's Roskilde, Europe's largest open-air festival, for which Nordic has been appointed equipment supplier.

"The festival wanted a state-of-the-art system with proven performance, which was listed on band riders worldwide," Elsborg said. "The systems were to be of the same brand/family to ensure continuity in tonal performance throughout the coverage. This is the first time in 15 years that Roskilde has changed suppliers, and a combination of right hardware and the skills of Nordic personnel made them confident in deciding on the move to L-Acoustics and Nordic Rentals."

Staff from Nordic Rentals attended L-Acoustics' premises in Marcoussis, France, for training at the end of March to become acquainted with their new system.

"It sounds just amazing, soft and pleasant all the way," said Elsborg. "The high frequencies feel like having the tweeter back in business, while the low and sub low ends have massive body, tone and speed, and the off axis response performs excellently. It rigs like a dream, the transport solution is well thought out; it's a true plug and play solution."