Tightrope Media Systems Supports Live Production Company with ZEPLAY

Tightrope Media Systems is helping Mobile Content Providers (MCP) shift into high gear for live, instant sports replay with ZEPLAY. The multi-channel instant replay system helps MCP maintain affordable rates for live sports production, while injecting excitement into broadcasts and on venue display screens for professional and collegiate events.



MCP offers full-service, mobile unit alternatives to generate content instead of the typical 52-foot expanding side trucks. The ZEPLAY is integral to MCP’s workflow, delivering multiple camera angles from two compact units. It also enables the team to quickly build show opens, highlight packages, bump-ins and other high-quality video clips with rapid turnaround.

“ZEPLAY offers stability, which is everything when a production team does a live game for a major network. You can’t have equipment crashing, ” said Ray Colaiacovo, content development and mobile technology director for MCP. “You don’t have to understand a conventional replay system to operate ZEPLAY. An online editor such as myself from outside the live sports world can learn the system very quickly because of its simple interface.”

The four-in, four-out ZEPLAY design gives MCP 16 video channels across the two units for instant replay. This gives the production team the ability to scale to large camera counts, or simply have an extra ZEPLAY on backup for typical productions. This occasionally comes in handy for Colaiacovo.

“We recently did a professional tennis event, and the master control center experienced a satellite dropout during the live broadcast,” he said. “We recorded the program to a ZEPLAY channel on the second machine and replayed that segment from master control. This allowed for a clean airing with no signal dropout. Occasions like this that make our workflow extra appealing.”

Elsewhere, Colaiacovo and his team rely on ZEPLAY’s flexible tagging features for highlights and other packages, allowing operators to quickly locate player data, game information and other details. The built-in multiviewer also enhances operating efficiency within MCP’s compact units, saving space in comparison to large monitors and multiviewer walls that require more real estate.