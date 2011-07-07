Crestron Ships iPad Docks

Crestron is now shipping a new line of docking stations for both the original iPad and the new, thinner iPad 2.
- The new IDOC-PAD and IDOC-PAD2 enable any iPad or iPad 2 to be stationed and used while charging.
- The new charging docks turn the Apple mobile tablets into tabletop or wall mount Crestron touch screens for touch control of homes, classrooms, and buildings. IDOC-PAD and IDOC-PAD2 enables any iPad or iPad 2 to be stationed and used while charging in a minimalist in-wall design, or in a slim ergonomic tabletop model.
- Both models are available in a gloss white or black finish. The lightweight tabletop model is designed for quick docking – and then swiping it off again – so the user can move freely from room to room or across the office.
- “Whether you own the original iPad or the new iPad 2, there’s a Crestron mobile control solution to accommodate you,” said Crestron VP of technology, Fred Bargetzi. “We’re committed to keeping our customers on the edge of cutting edge by offering the solutions that bring the latest, most popular technology into their lives. Our new IDOCs for iPad and iPad 2 are just the latest examples of our commitment.”