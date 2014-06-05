Crest Audio CLh 5000 and CLh 2500 Power Amplifiers

- Setting a new standard of performance and efficiency for the contracting and installation market, the Crest Audio CLh Series power amplifiers are shipping now.
- Led by the CLh 5000 and CLh 2500 models, CLh amplifiers feature an ultra-high efficiency amplifier output circuit that reduces weight while increasing output power, reliability and thermal efficiency.
- As servo-controlled, highly efficient, class-D power amplifiers, the CLh 5000 and CLh 2500 deliver robust power through two channels to balanced outputs for the ultimate in common-mode noise cancellation. The CLh 5000 produces 2,500 Watts per channel continuous at 70.7 volts, while the CLh 2500 provides 1,250 Watts per channel continuous at 70.7 volts (100V export models featuring power factor correction will also be available). The state-of-the-art CLh series amplifiers deliver this power from a stunning 13 lb. package.
- The CLh Series includes Crest Audio's exclusive ACL (Active Clip Limiting), which automatically reduces gain at the onset of clipping to prevent amplifier and load damage; over-current protection; DC voltage; channel active and temperature warning. Additional features include a lightweight switch-mode power supply, remote turn-on, sequential turn-on and a switchable, built-in low-cut filter.
- CLh Series amplifiers are backed by Crest Audio's five-year warranty and are now available for shipping. Find out more at www.crestaudio.com.