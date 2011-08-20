Atlona Adds Industrial Matrix Switcher

Atlona Technologies has introduced the latest addition to its newly branded Atlona Industrial line: the AT-HD-V1616M 16x16 HDMI matrix switcher.

The high-speed AT-HD-V1616M allows up to 16 HDMI sources to be routed to up to 16 different displays in a facility.

With extremely short switching times (between 0.5 and two seconds depending on the display) and nine programmable memory presets for quick recall of saved configurations, the AT-HD-V1616M offers exceptionally fast performance. The unit is HDCP compliant for connection with all current HDMI-to-DVI sources, while its EDID learning ability ensures compatibility with all devices regardless of source and display capabilities. To meet the needs of any application, control options include RS-232, TCP/IP, and IR.

With a maximum bandwidth of 10.2 Gbps, the AT-HD-V1616M supports multiple resolutions up to 1920x1200 or 1080p at 60 Hz, in addition to 3D and Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD master audio. For increased reliability, the 3-RU switcher features a redundant power supply to maintain power in the event the primary supply fails. Simplifying installations, the matrix equalizes all input signals so that the output ports support HDMI cables up to 50 feet long. In addition, longer distances can be achieved by utilizing Atlona's extensive line of fiber optic and UTP HDMI extenders.

"When dealing with the demands involved with complex systems utilizing cutting-edge HDMI signals, the AT-HD-V1616M offers the ultimate in flexibility by properly managing the HDCP and EDID signals that are the cause of so many problems in current systems. This allows users to reliably route any HDMI input to any HDMI output or combination of outputs quickly and easily," said Christopher Gillespie, general manager for Atlona Industrial. "In addition, with its dual power supplies, it is a highly reliable solution for applications that cannot afford system downtime."

The Atlona Industrial line is designed to satisfy the unique requirements of commercial AV integrators when dealing with government, education, broadcast, healthcare, and other high-sensitivity applications by bridging the gap between AV and IT.