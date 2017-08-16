Coretronic Acquires Image Processing Company Calibre

Coretronic Corporation, Taiwan has completed the acquisition of Calibre, a privately held British image processing technology manufacturer based in Bradford, Yorkshire, U.K.

Coretronic manufactures among the largest number of DLP projectors in the world, and is the ODM supplier to many of the world’s Tier 1 DLP projector brands.

The acquisition of Calibre expands Coretronic’s technology capability by the addition of Calibre’s compelling range of HQUltra image processing technology and in-house R&D capabilities.

Tim Brooksbank

“It reflects Coretronic’s strategy to strengthen its leading position in display and image processing technology with a rich set of capabilities afforded by the Calibre team," said SY Chen, president at Coretronic, Taiwan. "This will help Coretronic Group with its plans to further advance in the pro AV markets as well as assisting with entry into the rapidly expanding direct-view LED display markets. The acquisition will accelerate the company into new markets as well as to help Coretronic continue to drive its move to being an all-round display systems provider. In particular, Calibre will leverage Coretronic Group’s wide-reaching sales coverage and growing pro AV channel sales, particularly in Asia, North America, and Europe.”

Former Calibre CEO, Tim Brooksbank will lead as managing director of

Calibre UK Ltd, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Coretronic.