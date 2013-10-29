Parsons Audio Expo 2013 to Take Place in November

- Parsons Audio will hold its 23rd annual Expo on Thursday, November 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Dedham Holiday Inn in Dedham, MA.
- Parsons Audio will begin the day at 10:00 am on Professional Development Workshops taught by industry leaders and focusing on industry trends. At 12:00 noon, the manufacturer exhibit floor opens with product representation from all top professional audio manufacturers represented by Parsons Audio.
- This year, the Parsons Audio Expo will include the Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems Rolling Showroom with the new NUAGE system. Yamaha staff will be on hand for presentations and demonstrations. NUAGE, a joint collaboration between Yamaha and Steinberg, is a hardware and software system that adds the power of the Dante audio network to world-class recording, post production, live to tape broadcast, and house of worship recording for re-broadcast, NUAGE is a complete, flexible system that allows engineers to choose and combine components to perfectly match individual application and workflow requirements.
- “We enjoy keeping our customers and potential customers up to date on what is new in the professional audio market,” said Roger Talkov, general manager, Parsons Audio. "The Professional Development seminars are extremely useful In providing the latest industry trends.”