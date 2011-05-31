EYE Promotes Gunderman

- Mall media provider, EYE, has announced the promotion of Jeff Gunderman to Senior Vice President and General Manager of EYE Shop USA, further extending his responsibilities to managing the overall strategy and profitability of EYE Shop in the US market. Eye Shop is the retail media arm of EYE’s business which in other markets includes Eye Fly (airport media), Eye Drive (roadside media) and Eye Study (university media).
- Jeff has been with EYE since October 2008 and is the architect of the current strategic sales and new business program for EYE that is now in its third year. This program has aggressively pushed EYE’s business into new advertiser categories and new offerings including the Location-Based Mobile Marketing Network, which is expanding into nearly 70 malls this summer.
- While still continuing to oversee the sales and business development teams of EYE USA, Jeff will also add the finance, marketing and HR areas to his direct reports.
- “I couldn’t be happier with this outcome,” says David Gibbs, Global Director – Eye Shop, “Jeff has demonstrated his commitment to the successful development of EYE USA and I’m confident his experience and expertise will continue to deliver positive results. This promotion was extremely well deserved.”
