Pro AV Newsmakers: Audinate Appoints CPO and Shure Takes the Stage

It was another busy week in Pro AV. Audinate has a new chief platform officer, dBTechnologies and TAG Video Solutions welcomed new positions, and Shure microphones took the stage to Stand Up to Cancer.

That and more await in this week's newsmakers rundown.

People News

TJ Adams Joins Audinate as Chief Platform Officer

Audinate appointed TJ Adams to the newly created position of chief platform officer. Adams joins Audinate from QSC, where he was SVP, Q-SYS product strategy and was instrumental in the development of the Q-SYS platform. He previously held engineering, sales, and product management roles at Biamp and SITA (formerly Com-Net Software).

In his new role, Adams will lead Audinate’s platform strategy to deliver an interoperable audio, video, control, and management platform. Building on an established and strong foundation across the millions of Dante-enabled devices in the field, Adams will lead Audinate’s initiatives to deliver cohesive platform software, products and service offerings for designers, integrators and users of AV systems across a wide spectrum of vertical markets & applications.

Bogen Communications Celebrates the Retirement of John Minnick

Bogen Communications celebrated the career of VP John Minnick on July 8, 2025, recognizing his lasting contributions to both the company and the broader audiovisual industry. As part of the celebration and in honor of his legacy of leadership and innovation the company announced the dedication of the John Minnick Engineering Center. The newly christened engineering center is based in the company’s Orlando office.

Minnick joined Bogen 12 years ago as VP of engineering. In his time with the company he initiated the development of new products that transformed Bogen’s technology portfolio and significantly enhanced its competitive position in the market. Under his leadership, Bogen’s Nyquist IP-based paging and intercom systems were developed and introduced. As a result of his efforts Nyquist grew rapidly, eventually outpacing legacy system sales and helping to establish Bogen Communications as a leader in IP-based audio solutions.

dBTechnologies Welcomes Scott Thompson

dBTechnologies USA has appointed Scott Thompson as Western U.S. regional sales manager, bringing more than two decades of experience in the pro audio and music industry to the role.

Thompson most recently served as VP of sales at The Music Link, where he managed more than $20M in worldwide sales across multiple channels, supported a global distributor network, and oversaw the successful launch of a European 3PL warehouse that expanded the company’s international footprint. He also held leadership roles at Córdoba Music Group, driving both domestic and international sales efforts for the Córdoba and Guild brands during a pivotal period of growth.

Before transitioning fully into sales leadership, Thompson worked as an independent audio engineer for nearly a decade, giving him hands-on insight into the technical demands of sound reinforcement. A lifelong musician, he has remained deeply connected to the creative side of the industry, a perspective that continues to shape his collaborative and solutions-focused approach to sales and client support.

TAG Strengthens Regional Presence with Appointment of Oliver Gappa

TAG Video Systems has named Oliver Gappa as sales director for DACH, MENA, and Eastern Europe. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Gappa will focus on supporting TAG’s customers and partners with solutions that deliver agility, reliability, and long-term value in their operations.

Gappa’s career spans both established enterprises and fast-growing startups, giving him a unique perspective on the evolving needs of the media landscape. Most recently, he served as sales director EMEA at Ateliere, leading SaaS-driven growth initiatives for live production and content delivery solutions. Under his previous leadership roles at LucidLink, Telestream, and Rohde & Schwarz, he expanded regional presence, built reseller networks, and managed multimillion-dollar revenues while cultivating long-term customer relationships.

Company News

AVIXA and IATSE Training Trust Fund Celebrate 15-year Partnership

AVIXA and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Training Trust Fund (IATSE TTF) are thrilled to celebrate 15 years of a remarkable partnership. This collaboration has been instrumental in driving the professionalism of the AV industry through consistent efforts and a shared belief in the power of education.

The IATSE Training Trust Fund facilitates training opportunities for IATSE workers to achieve and maintain the skills, ability, and knowledge necessary to meet the ever-changing technologies in the entertainment and exhibition industries.

Looking ahead, AVIXA and IATSE are committed to further enhancing their training programs. AVIXA will be introducing new courses that focus on emerging technologies and innovative practices, further supporting IATSE members by equipping them with innovative skills. Additionally, AVIXA plans to expand its reach by offering more accessible and flexible learning options, ensuring that all IATSE members have the opportunity to benefit from AVIXA’s comprehensive educational resources.

Shure Takes the Stage at Stand Up to Cancer Telecast

Stand Up to Cancer hosted its ninth annual telecast at The Pinnacle in Nashville on August 15. The event featured inspirational performances that helped secure millions of dollars in donations for cancer research. Audio engineers used Shure technology to deliver pristine audio and inspiring messages to more than four million viewers on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX.

For this year's event, audio producer Tom Davis, known for his work on the CMA Awards and CMA Festival, sought product support from Shure. He specifically requested headset mics for the Nashville Community Gospel Choir, who were outfitted with Shure’s new SM39 Cardioid Singing Headset Microphone. Both Davis and Jason Spence, front of house engineer for the telecast, praised the microphones.

Shure microphones captured most of the evening's talent. CeCe Winans, Gavin DeGraw, Joe Jonas, Dan Smyers, Jon Pardi, Brothers Osborne, and Marcus King all used the reliable Shure SM58. Notably, Noah Cyrus performed an emotional duet with Gavin DeGraw on his song “Hero In Our House,” about his mother. Noah used a Nexadyne 8 Supercardioid Capsule while Gavin used an SM58. Marcus King used a Shure Nexadyne 5 for his guitar amplifier cabinet. Shay Mooney and the host microphone, used by Sheryl Crow and others, featured the Shure KSM9 Condenser Vocal Microphone Capsule. Drums were captured using Nexadyne 6 on toms, side snare, and under snare; Nexadyne 2 and Beta 91A on kick drum; and Beta 181/C on hi-hat.

Pro AV Around the Globe

XTEN-AV is set to launch for the Indian markets, at InfoComm India 2025. Known for transforming AV workflows worldwide, XTEN-AV is bringing its innovative platform and its AI agent, XAVIA, to one of the fastest-growing AV markets in the world. For its India debut, XTEN-AV is joining hands with Bisht Price. The distributor has a long track record of introducing new technologies to the market, and its presence across India makes it the right partner to speed up XTEN-AV’s adoption.