Clear-Com's Helixnet Version 3.0 Is Now Shipping

The What: Clear-Com has started shipping its HelixNet Version 3.0.

The What Else: The new version unlocks the overall capacity of the HelixNet system allowing it a six-fold expansion for supporting more communication channels and more users during live productions.

“We are extremely excited to announce that HelixNet Version 3.0 is now shipping,” said John Wyckoff, product manager at Clear-Com. “The expanded capacity and simplified control functions create a whole new world of possibilities on this digital network partyline platform.”

The HelixNet now offers 12 channels per HMS-4X Main Station. In the previous version, users had to link three HMS-4X Stations together in order to achieve the same number of channels. An additional 12 channels can also be added simply by purchasing a licence, effectively enabling a single HMS-4X to provide a total of 24 channels.

In order to support this expanded channel count, any combination of HelixNet Main Stations or Remote Stations (HRM) can be configured to function as expansion key stations. With multiple devices acting as one system, users are able to address all users on HelixNet with a single headset/mic/loudspeaker. Pressing the “All Talk” key gives access to all channels in a linked and expanded system.

The Bottom Line: HelixNet 3.0 also features a free browser-based software tool, called Core Configuration Manager (CCM). This enables online set-up and configuration of all HelixNet devices via the latest versions of all major browsers on Mac, PC and tablet platforms. CCM offers visual representation of all connected devices and functions, and the save/restore function allows easy duplication of systems. All configurations can be edited via the CCM software or via the traditional menu system on the HelixNet Main Station.