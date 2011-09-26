Community Adds New Loudspeaker Processor

Chester, PA--Community Professional Loudspeakers has debuted its new loudspeaker processor, the dSPEC226.
- Community's newest loudspeaker processor, the dSPEC, employs both a high-speed SHARC DSP and a Xilinx Spartan FPGA.
- The dSPEC employs both a high-speed SHARC DSP and a Xilinx Spartan FPGA. All dSPEC models feature a 4 Input x 6 Output fixed-chain DSP architecture that includes 2 x 6 native analog I/Os. Various expansion cards are available to provide two additional analog inputs, two AES3 dual-channel digital inputs, or eight CobraNet Inputs and Outputs. Additional expansion cards will become available as new digital audio networking protocols gain market acceptance, reducing the cost-burden for system installations that do not require a full array of I/O options.
- Users select from a library of Community loudspeakers and dSPEC does the rest, automatically assigning factory recommended lo-pass and hi-pass filters, corrective equalization (including 1024-points of FIR EQ via CONEQ), protective limiters, phase compensation and more. Additionally, dSPEC intelligently configures LF and HF outputs with optimal crossover slopes for bi-amplified loudspeaker models.
- dSPEC is already in use in several applications, including the Sundome in Yakima, Washington.
- Loudspeakers not manufactured by Community are easily accommodated by selecting from the palette of processing functions that include numerous crossover types, comprehensive protective limiters, and 20 configurable filters on each of the six output channels.
- "The introduction of dSPEC will re-define Community's approach to sound reinforcement for the foreseeable future," said Chris Barrow, Community's product manager. "We painstakingly studied the market before determining how dSPEC could uniquely serve the needs of our customers. The result is a product that provides an astounding improvement in sonic quality, unsurpassed driver protection, remarkable ease of use, and highly functional Remote Control capability - all available at a price point that applies to virtually any installation scenario. Entire systems can be reconfigured at the touch of a button located almost anywhere, without the need for a computer to be a permanent part of the installation."
- Community is the first company to employ CONEQ Acoustic Power corrective algorithms, Real Sound Lab's automated loudspeaker equalization technology. CONEQ provides 1024 bands of low latency FIR equalization that flatten the Acoustic Power Response of the selected Community loudspeaker(s) with a degree of precision not achievable by other means.
- Other advanced capabilities include a unique Amplifier Calibration Port that measures the output characteristics of each amplifier in the system to precisely calibrate dSPEC's three discreet stages of limiters (peak, program & long term) for highly accurate driver protection.
- "When we developed our control software called Resyn," Barrow said, "we wanted to present something altogether new to the industry. Resyn's engineered workflow walks the user through the process of selecting loudspeaker types and models, labeling Inputs and Outputs, setting protection levels, establishing system EQ, configuring User Presets, and creating access passwords. And our Effortless Ethernet requires nothing more than simply connecting an Ethernet cable."