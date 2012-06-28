WorldStage 1st in U.S. with Barco C5 LED

WorldStage, the new brand for Scharff Weisberg and Video Applications, Inc., has become the first company in the U.S. to acquire Barco’s new C5 5.5mm pixel pitch, black-face indoor LED display.

Barco C5 5.5mm pixel pitch, black-face indoor LED display“Our specialization in LED video is related to mid-size, very high-quality LED displays and we’ve done well with the Barco NX-4 and NX-6 tiles for a number of years. However, they are an expensive technology beyond the budgets of many of our clients.” says WorldStage President, Josh Weisberg. “We first saw the C5 at the Detroit Auto Show and thought the video performance of the tile was markedly better than the inexpensive tiles that are proliferating throughout the events community and, when we learned that Barco had priced the C5 tile very competitively, we were sold.”

In addition to the new tile’s visual characteristics, the C5 is mechanically superior to many other tiles, which will result in faster set up and greater reliability. Constructed of high-strength aluminum, the C5 enclosure is a silent “fan-free” design and the cable system is clean and logical.

According to Weisberg, “The contrast performance of the C5 tiles is amazing. Due to a unique shader design, the blacks are unbelievably deep. It’s like looking into a void even in very bright environments such as a broadcast studio. We also like the system used to align the tiles along concave and convex curves – it’s very simple to implement in a precise manner.”

Another advantage of the system is that it utilizes the very high-quality processing in the DX-700, Barco’s premier LED processor system. Otherwise, the system uses newly designed ground support and rigging support parts that reduce the number of pieces and parts to a reasonable minimum.

“By investing in the C5 we’ll be able to deliver a better-looking product over its lifespan than our competitors,” says Weisberg. “The C5 may be a more expensive system but it is a high value-based product any way you look at it.”

