DIGI Awards Program Open for Entries

The 2014 DIGI Awards program, the most prestigious, established Awards program recognizing excellence in both digital signage applications, and new products for digital signage, is now officially open for entries. Deadline for entry is October 25th, 2013.

Click here to enter:

https://secure.newbay-media.com/digiawards/categories.php

There are three master categories for this year's DIGI Awards:

• New Products (for the Digital Signage market)– this category is for product manufacturers to enter their new hardware or software products for digital signage.

• Applications (completed, real-world design/installation of digital signage systems, including hardware, software, connectivity, etc)– this category is for integrators, installation companies, or end-users to enter interesting or innovative digital signage applications in which they were involved.

• Content (actual digital content produced for a client– that runs on a digital signage system). This category is for Content creators/designers, or the end-users of that content, to enter.

Below are all the 2014 DIGI Award Categories:

BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE APPLICATIONS:

• Digital Signage in a Retail store, Local Rollout (a non-national rollout: one or many locations, but all regional, not national)

• Retail Roll-out, National

• Interactive Technology Roll-out

• Best Digital Signage Deployment, for Transportation

• Best Deployment, Entertainment, or Hospitality (cinema, sports venue, hotels, etc)

• Best Deployment, Integration of Digital Signage and Mobile/Cell Phone Technology

BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE CONTENT:

• Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising

• Best Content, Ambient (a non ad-based content model; i.e. content was to create branding, mood, etc, not sales lift)

• Best Content, Corporate Communications (non-retail; digital signage for corporate campus)

• Best Content, Interactive

• Best Content, Advertising

BEST NEW PRODUCT FOR DIGITAL SIGNAGE:

• Best New Technology Innovation

• Best New Generation Display Device, Large Screen

• Best New Display Device, Small Screen

• Best New Generation Display Device, (non-LCD or Plasma)

• Best New Content Management Software/Web-based (SaaS, or Software as a Service)

• Best New Content Management Software/Premise-based

• Best New Audience Measurement Tool for Digital Signage