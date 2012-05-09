LG 72-inch Class LED Display

LG Electronics is expanding its LED large-screen monitor arsenal in 2012, increasing its largest class size to a 72-inch display.
- The new LG 72WS70 LED Large Screen Display brings picture quality, installation versatility and energy efficiency to a diverse customer base with large-scale signage needs, such as hotel lobbies, theaters, shopping centers and interactive airport and transportation environments.
- The Full HD 1080p 72WS70 monitor features Direct LED backlighting technology. Equipped with a system called Local Dimming, this display offers superior lighting control by allowing sections of the LED array located behind the screen to dim or turn off entirely. The result is clarity, deeper blacks and richer colors for better contrast and color accuracy.
- The 72WS70 also features technologies that make it a well-suited and versatile solution for delivering messaging in any environment. LG’s IPS panel technology ensures excellent color saturation and contrast for off-angle viewing (both horizontal and vertical), the company says, resulting in a display with great picture quality that can be installed at virtually any angle or height. Its Auto Brightness Sensor technology automatically adjusts screen brightness based on the lighting conditions, helping to optimize visibility.
- Rounding out this complete signage solution is the 72WS70’s built-in media playback for content distribution. In addition, the monitor offers a user friendly interface through its use of LG’s proprietary web-based management platform, SuperSign Elite-w Lite. This platform allows users to create and run dynamic content using pre-loaded templates and offers quick navigation through menus to control networked displays and simultaneously run media files, such as video, images, audio and flash.