A Look Inside the 'World's Largest Virtual Production Studio'

Absen and Vesatile combine for a 270-degree curved LED screen spanning more than 18,000 square feet.

The world&#039;s largest virtual production wall, showing the inside of a space station.
At the grand opening of the Versatile AI Virtual Film Base and the AI Virtual Film Technology Launch Event in Deqing, the World’s largest monolithic LED virtual production stage was officially unveiled. Jointly developed by Absen and Versatile, this groundbreaking stage features a 270-degree curved LED screen with a diameter of 164 feet (50 meters) and a height of 39 feet (12 meters), with the LED display covering approximately the equivalent to four standard basketball courts.

Powered by LED virtual production technology, the recreation of complex, large-scale, and costly scenes in film and television can now be achieved through a combination of virtual environments and minimal physical sets. Scene changes can be completed within minutes, and when paired with immersive 8K LED walls and realistic lighting, the shooting experience becomes highly authentic. This significantly enhances both production efficiency and visual immersion, offering industrialized support for content creation that traditional on-location shoots simply cannot match.

You can go inside in the YouTube video below.

