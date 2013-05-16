ATX VersAtive Encoding/Transcoding Platform

- ATX (booth # 1474) is highlighting its VersAtive encoding/transcoding platform positioned to address any type of encoding/transcoding or packetization requirement associated with adaptive streaming or traditional encode/transcode functions.
- The VersAtive platform can be configured as a standalone device or to work as part of a cluster of VersAtive devices (Offline Transcoding). The platform can support a variety of inputs (IP, HD/SD-SDI, HDMI, Component or Composite) and can encode (Broadcast Quality H.264/MPEG-2 SD/HD) or transcode (Broadcast Quality H.264 to MPEG-2/MPEG-2 to H.264 SD/HD) on a standalone basis or for adaptive bit rate / multiscreen services applications on a live or offline basis. Currently, the VersAtive supports PC (Adaptive Flash Streaming), mobile/tablet technologies (HLS, RTSP), and television formats (H.264/MPEG-2 TS). The VersAtive unit's flexible architecture allows for easy upgrade to new codecs and can also incorporate DRM on an as required basis (currently implemented Verimatrix for HLS).
- ATX’s innovative pre video processing and optimized codecs enable the VersAtive platform to provide superb video quality with minimum space and power utilization. Furthermore, the architectural approach of the platform allows for ultimate flexibility for users as requirements change in the future.