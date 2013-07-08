Middle Atlantic Introduces Sit/Stand for ViewPoint Technical Furniture

Middle Atlantic Products has introduced new height-adjustable Sit/Stand functionality for its family of ViewPoint technical furniture.

Middle Atlantic Product's Sit/Stand ViewPoint Technical Furniture

Sit/Stand lift system functionality promotes proper ergonomics for healthy work environments, and is now available pre-installed in welded ViewPoint furniture bays or as a standalone work station model.

These new models feature three convenient pre-set height settings for fatigue elimination and increased user comfort, especially in multi-shift environments. The Sit/Stand lift legs do not intrude in equipment mounting bays, leaving the full console bay width available for equipment. Quick shipment is possible with a 3-week standard lead time, the same offered for all standard ViewPoint Furniture orders.

Available in the same variety of finishes as the complete ViewPoint system, the availability of new Sit/Stand models expands the line to make an offering that is ideal and flexible for a number of situations and uses.