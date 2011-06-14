Ensemble Designs Introduces New Scan Converters

Grass Valley, CA--Ensemble Designs is introducing three new scan converters: BrightEye Mitto Fiber, BrightEye Mitto HD, and BrightEye Mitto Pro.
- Esemble Designs' new BrightEye Mitto scan converter.
- “The introduction of these new scan converters is a direct result of customer requests,” said Mondae Hott, director of sales at Ensemble Designs. “We're responding to what people asked us for. Now they can choose the perfect scan converter for their video facility, whether it's a boardroom or a military installation.”
- The new products are part of Ensemble's BrightEye family of signal processing equipment. The scan converters address a wide range of video applications including high-end military, medical, classroom, broadcast, church, and corporate. Mitto Pro, Mitto HD, and Mitto Fiber take video from a computer, such as Skype, YouTube, maps, and medical video, and convert the material to SD, HD or 3 Gb/s serial digital video. All Mitto units accept VGA, DVI, and HDMI input signals from PC and Mac computers.
- “Regardless of how quickly we need to take Mitto to air, it works famously every time. And it looks spectacular. When we covered the blizzards last winter, all of our user-generated content submissions and Skype came through Mitto,” said John Schilberg, VP of technology, Griffin Communications, KWTV, KOTV, and KQCW-TV.
- Ensemble offers four different BrightEye Mitto units, each with varying inputs, outputs and capabilities. All of BrightEye Mitto units convert YouTube, Skype video, weather radar, viewer emails and maps to video. Just a small part of the screen, such as a Skype window, can be selected with a mouse and converted to full screen HD.
- The new BrightEye Mitto 3G Fiber has DVI, VGA, or HDMI inputs and provides SD, HD, or 3 Gb/s SDI video outputs as well as an optical SDI output. Complete control of audio levels, channel mixing, and audio delay is provided for the analog, AES and embedded audio inputs. The BrightEye Mitto 3G Fiber can also be used with Apple's iPad and iPhone enabling video from these devices to be converted to SDI.
- The BrightEye Mitto HD outputs HD or SD SDI video and also has complete audio controls.
- The new BrightEye Mitto Pro has a reduced feature set for customers who don't need 3G or high end audio controls. BrightEye Mitto Pro outputs HD or SD SDI video.