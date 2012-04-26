Middle Atlantic 50 CFM Cabinet Cooler

- Built to remove heat from credenzas, lecterns, and entertainment centers, the 50 CFM cabinet cooler is a blower-style option available to the market that provides a free air rating as high as 50 CFM. It incorporates intelligent proportional speed control, which runs the blower only when necessary. Designed to pull hot air up out of a component and direct it where desired, the 50 CFM component cooler removes heat from system components on open shelving or in racks. It is now available in a stand-alone version to directly cool a single component, as well as a platform model appropriate for cooling multiple stacked components.