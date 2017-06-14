Avocor Joins UC Workspace Quicklaunch Program as Display OEM

Avocor has joined UC Workspace’s Quicklaunch Solution Partner Program (QSPP) as an Interactive Display OEM. QSPP provides a unique framework for delivering multi-platform collaboration experiences across customer environments.

The Quicklaunch application is a meeting room interface that provides multi-platform integration to transform a PC into a one-click meeting space. Create one-touch meeting rooms based on the platform of your choice using either Exchange or Google Calendar.

“We are pleased that Avocor has joined our Quicklaunch Solution Partner Program. By closely collaborating with Avocor, we can offer an enhanced user experience to our joint customers,” said Angela Hlavka, co-founder and principal at UC Workspace.

Avocor creates interactive display solutions designed specifically to enhance collaboration in meeting and learning environments. Quicklaunch is available as an optional extra for its flagship product range, the F Series. Shipping in three sizes ranging from 65 to 84 inches, the Avocor F series comes with Avocor Intelligent Touch using InGlass technology, for a more precise, smooth, and accurate writing experience.

The combination of Quicklaunch software and Avocor interactive hardware is designed to help improve cross-team communication and enhance group collaboration. The Avocor F series is a completely open solution, and therefore platform agnostic, meaning that it works seamlessly with Quicklaunch to enable users to create a collaborative environment designed to meet their specific needs and requirements.

Quicklaunch enables a high degree of interoperability, and can be deployed in an organization’s data center, the cloud, or hybrid.

“Customers really want the ability to walk into a room and just hit join,” said Ian Goodhind VP products, Avocor. “The inclusion of Avocor displays will complement the Quicklaunch by providing world-class touch and whiteboard experiences. The Avocor Applications are now natively supported within Quicklaunch.”