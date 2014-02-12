Gefen Releases Two New Matrix Switchers for HDMI 4Kx2K

The What: Gefen is releasing two new ToolBox Matrix Switchers for HDMI 4Kx2K. Both help build a 4K infrastructure, in time for new Ultra HD displays and the increasing availability of UHD content.

6x2 Matrix for HDMI 4Kx2K

The 4x4 Matrix for HDMI 4Kx2K routes any four sources to any combination of four displays and supports resolutions up to 4K with 3DTV pass-through. The 6x2 Matrix for HDMI 4Kx2K routes any six sources to two independent displays. Backward compatibility with 1080p full HD resolutions makes both solutions a useful addition to an existing or new high definition system geared for immediate deployment and future UHD compatibility.



The What Else: Both matrix switchers include Gefen FST (Fast Switching Technology) to reduce the switching time by speeding up the lengthy HDCP authentication process. HBR (High Bit Rate) lossless audio formats such as LPCM 7.1, Dolby TrueHD, and DTS-HD Master Audio are delivered along with video. Control buttons on both models allow for easy configuration of advanced EDID management, audio modes, FST, and routing options to refine system performance. An intuitive web server interface for setup and control, IR remote, RS-232 and IP control, and a locking power supply complete the features.



One More Thing: Though designed for use with sources and displays using HDMI, both matrix switchers will support DVI equipment when using add-on HDMI-to-DVI adapter cables, also available from Gefen. The mini-USB and IP ports allow for convenient field upgrades when new firmware becomes available.

