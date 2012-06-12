Hitachi Introduces TB-1 Wireless USB Tablet

- Hitachi America, Ltd., Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group has introduced its TB-1 Wireless USB Tablet.
- The TB-1 tablet with pen gives users the ability to write or draw over images from a compatible Hitachi projector, and provides a variety of interactive functions.
- The TB-1 features an 8-inch by 5-inch touch-sensitive screen that lets users write or draw over video or still images that are projected from connected sources such as a computer, DVD player or other device. No special software is required. The TB-1 communicates with the projector via wireless, without the need for a cable.
- The TB-1 also has a whiteboard function in which presenters can draw or write onto the TB-1 and the images will be projected onto a blank screen as if the screen was a whiteboard. Exclusive to Hitachi, the TB-1 offers a touchscreen toolbar that acts as a remote control to let users easily switch between input sources, turn the projector on and off and operate other functions. This unique feature eliminates the need to have the projector remote at hand while using the TB-1.
- The TB-1 operates on the 2.4GHz frequency band for reliable wireless operation, with a range of approximately 50 feet depending on conditions. Its rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides up to 16 hours of operating time between charging.
- “Our new TB-1 adds convenience and functionality to Hitachi projectors by giving people the ability to easily highlight what’s being shown on-screen,” said John Glad, product manager, Hitachi America, Ltd., Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group. “It’s ideal for adding emphasis to business and educational presentations.”
- The TB-1 is compatible with the following Hitachi projectors: BZ-1, CP-A221N, CP-AW251N, CP-A301N, CP-X2015WN, CP-X8150, CP-X8160, CP-WX8240 and CP-WX8255.