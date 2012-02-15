Almo Named NanoLumens U.S. Distributor

Almo Professional AV has been named the exclusive national distributor for NanoLumens, Inc., manufacturer of ultra-slim and lightweight flexible and rigid LED displays.

“As the exclusive national distributor of NanoLumens, we’re uniquely positioned to bring an entirely new business opportunity for displays to our reseller partners,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional AV. "NanoLumens’ patented technology, which enables LED displays to be made in virtually any size, shape or curvature, is perfect for our digital signage and rental and staging integrators. We’ve already established ourselves as the number-one distributor in the U.S. for commercial displays 65-inches and larger. I see NanoLumens breaking into entirely new markets because of their highly customizable nature and at the same time, it will strengthen our core display business.”

Taylor added: “Almo Pro AV is a third-generation, family-owned American company and we are highly supportive of other domestic companies like NanoLumens, which are not only leading the future for display technology, but are also creating jobs in the U.S. and literally ‘breaking the mold’ of what can be done with displays.”

“Our entire line of flexible and rigid LED displays are now fully commercialized and ready for delivery to customers in virtually every indoor and outdoor vertical market,” said Rick Cope, president and CEO of NanoLumens. “We look forward to working closely with Almo’s field sales and support teams to bring the full benefits of our breakthrough, patented display technology to the widest possible audience of customers.”