July 21 Digital Signage Virtual Trade Show– Register Now

David Keene– The Digital Signage 2011 virtual trade show, produced by NewBay Media (with InfoComm as our Association partner), will take place Thursday, July 21st, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT. No travel. No hotels. No hassle. Online attendance at the interactive event is at no charge, for the industry. I’ve lined up some great presenters this time, so in addition to visiting the exhibitor booths and networking with colleagues, you’ll get updates on what’s happening in digital signage for retail applications, for transportation, for education and corporate roll-outs. No hype– just the facts, mam. Speakers like Rob Winston of Arbitron, Patrick Quinn of pqmedia, Chris Connery of DisplaySearch, Laura Davis-Taylor, and more, will cut to the chase. What works, what doesn’t. What the numbers say. Where you’ll succeed, and what’s new on the horizon.

This free virtual trade show includes conference sessions with live Q&A, keynotes and vendor presentations; virtual exhibit booths with supplier/buyer interaction; downloadable reference material; and a virtual lounge for idea exchange and social networking.

The special Keynote Roundtable is followed by presentations from top digital signage industry experts. For a preview of the Keynote Roundtable, go to www.digitalsignage.com, and view the video clip on Digital Signage 2011 in the top right corner of the page.

