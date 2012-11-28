Atlona Offers HDMI Troubleshooting Webinar

Atlona will be hosting the AtlonaAcademy webinar "HDMI Troubleshooting: Exploring Critical Elements of Digital Connectivity" on December 4 at 6 a.m. PST and 10 a.m. PST.

The one-hour sessions will explore the root causes of HDMI connectivity problems, and the latest technologies and tools being used to combat these issues.

"HDMI Troubleshooting: Exploring Critical Elements of Digital Connectivity" will focus on the fundamentals of diagnosing basic AV system installations, time-saving solutions for everyday tasks, and much more. In addition, attendees will receive problem-solving solutions for modern digital applications.