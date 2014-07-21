11Giraffes Named Digital Signage Provider for RetailNOW 2014

- The Retail Solution Providers Association (RSPA) has selected 11Giraffes as the exclusive digital signage provider for RetailNOW 2014.
- In this capacity, 11Giraffes will provide digital signage services including interactive wayfinding within the exhibit hall, schedule and announcement boards surrounding the educational session spaces, and information and welcome screens near registration.
- As the exclusive digital signage provider, the 11Giraffes software platform will be used for digital signage and interactive content management and presentation throughout the show. The company is also creating custom video content for RSPA. 11Giraffes coordinated with distribution and hardware partners SYNNEX, Hewlett-Packard and Outform to complete the solution for RSPA. Additionally, 11Giraffes incorporates anonymous viewer analytic software from Cenique for reporting viewer counts and demographics during the trade show.
- 11Giraffes Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Operations, Jim Marascio, will present as part of a panel discussion during the show.
- “By incorporating wayfinding, touch screen interactivity, news and announcements, scheduling information, and anonymous viewer analytics into the RetailNOW environment via digital signage, 11Giraffes is demonstrating how our signage platform is perfect for trade show, retail, hospitality and public space applications,” said Jim Marascio, 11Giraffes Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Operations.
- Billed as “where the industry meets”, RetailNOW 2014 is expected to draw over 2,000 attendees, representing a dozen countries and all markets of the retail technology industry. The trade show runs August 3-6 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.