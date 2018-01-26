Ultimate Support Acquires Radial Engineering

- Ultimate Support Systems, led by president and CEO Mike Belitz, has acquired Radial Engineering Ltd.
- Established in 1991, Radial Engineering was originally developed as a range of cable products by outgoing president and CEO, Peter Janis. The release of its first direct box in 1996, the Radial JDI, began a line of innovations in premium direct boxes and audio solutions. In the intervening years, the Radial brand family and distribution network has grown to include a diverse catalog of brands, including Primacoustic, Tonebone, Reamp, Hafler, Dynaco, Iso-Max, and Jensen Transformers. Ultimate Support and Radial Engineering will look to capitalize on shared strategic and logistical advantages under leadership of Mike Belitz, with the end goal of wider availability to retailers, distributors, and end users all over the world.
- "I have always been passionate about premium accessories in the music industry, Belitz said. “Instruments come in and out of fashion, but musicians and audio professionals will always need well designed, high-quality solutions. Ownership of Ultimate Support Systems and Radial Engineering will offer incredible possibilities for the future."