Stephen Roe Joins MaxMedia Leadership Team

- MaxMedia, an independently owned experience design agency, has appointed Steven (Steve) Roe as managing director, effective immediately. Reporting to MaxMedia CEO and founder Keehln Wheeler, Roe will leverage his 20-plus years of management, operations, sales, and marketing experience to launch MaxMedia into new markets, industry verticals, and expand the company’s service offerings.
- Roe has spent much of his career helping enterprise and mid-market organizations transform their businesses to be more competitive in a digital world where the customer experience is a growing differentiator. He has a balanced knowledge of marketing technology, experience design, and data modeling that has helped create experiences that fuel client growth.
- At MaxMedia, he will work to diversify the agency’s services and drive new, engaging, and exciting creative initiatives for clients.
- “With more than 200 digital agencies in the Atlanta area alone, MaxMedia has made an impressive impact with household brands like AT&T and The Home Depot because of the depth of world-class creative talent inside the company today,” Roe said. “My goal is to strengthen, expand, and differentiate our comprehensive service offerings to drive innovation and create greater outcomes for our clients. I plan on spending as much time in the trenches with our clients to solve their problems and elevate their brands to new heights. We intend to deliver more holistic and connected digital worlds that maximize business value for our clients.”
- Roe most recently served as vice president, Southeast business lead and general manager for SapientNitro in Atlanta, serving clients such as Coca-Cola, Michelin, InterContinental Hotel Group, AT&T, MD Anderson, and UPS. Prior to joining SapientNitro, Steve was on the leadership teams at Response Media and BrightWave Marketing, where he led digital strategy, relationship marketing, CRM, and media initiatives for Proctor & Gamble, Disney, CVS, Chick-fil-A, Red Bull, Lotus Cars, and other large organizations. He also held leadership roles at IBM and Marriott, and served as president and a board member for the Atlanta Interactive Marketing Association (AIMA) for more than six years.
- As a speaker, Roe regularly presents on technology and marketing topics for a wide variety organizations and educational institutions.
- “Steve’s appointment as managing director will pay dividends to the creative direction and business growth efforts at MaxMedia, and help our clients harness and leverage the energy and mindset of our talent for continued growth and prosperity,” said Wheeler. “His collaborative spirit and proven ability to execute a long-term vision will help MaxMedia further differentiate itself from competitive experience design agencies in Atlanta and beyond.”