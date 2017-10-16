PureLink Adds Dobbs Stanford as Manufacturers’ Rep

- PureLink has named Dobbs Stanford Corporation its new area representative in the state of Florida. The company will be selling PureLink's full catalog of switchers, extenders, digital signage, and IP video solutions, and more to multiple channels within the state.
- Dobbs Stanford Corporation, founded in 1970, is one of the nation’s largest rep firms in the audio/video marketplace. “We take great pleasure in welcoming them to our team and look forward to delivering ‘Beyond 4K’ to Florida,” said Howard Schilling, director of sales at PureLink.