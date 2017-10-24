DPA Microphones Names Jewel Kusek General Manager

- Jewel Kusek has joined the DPA Microphones team in the United States as general manager.
- “I am excited to bring my previous experiences to the DPA Microphones family,” Kusek said. “DPA is a highly regarded company and I am thrilled to be working with the team at the USA branch of operations.”
- In her new role, Kusek will be responsible for the strategic financial leadership of DPA. She will oversee all aspects of DPA’s operations including finance, human resources, sales, logistics, and customer relations.
- “Jewel brings more than a decade of experience as a leader in business management and accounting, and we are happy to welcome her to our team,” said Christopher Spahr, VP of marketing and sales, DPA Microphones. “She is a results-driven leader who will oversee the continued growth of DPA Microphones as we reinforce our commitment to the industry.”
- Kusek joins DPA Microphones after serving as controller for Next Level Resource Partners in Denver, CO. Prior to that, she served as vice president of accounting at Tristar Web Graphics and as a financial analyst for Hunting Energy Services, both in Houston, TX. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Houston-Downtown.