Christie FHD553-XU LCD Panels Enhance Ultra Series Line

The What: Christie is enhancing its Ultra Series line of products with the launch of the FHD553-XU at ASIS 2017. Designed for control rooms and visualization markets, the FHD553-XU features 3.5mm ultra-narrow bezels to offer an industry-standard video wall solution plus high-resolution image quality, built-in video processing, and 24/7 operation, combined with support for Christie Phoenix EP to deliver powerful audiovisual data control.

The What Else: The Christie FHD553-XU LCD panel offers Full HD resolution with support for 4K UHD in a 2x2 configuration, and built-in scaling support for 4K signals across video walls up to 10x10 configurations. It can be used in portrait and landscape orientation, and is rated at 500 nits brightness, making it ideal for control room applications.

“We’ve enhanced the popular Christie Ultra Series LCD panel line for customers seeking powerful professional-grade LCD panels matched with reliability and high-performance,” said Andy Clipsham, senior product manager, Christie. “With upgraded electronics, the FHD553-XU LCD panel continues to be ideal for control rooms and visualization environments. The new LCD panel is supported by Phoenix EP that uses network transport to streamline project design, eliminating the need for audiovisual distribution and extension equipment.”

Christi Phoenix EP is a compact, scalable solution for managing content on video walls and distributed displays. Offering the same processing features as Christie Phoenix, Phoenix EP enables access and control of audiovisual data from virtually anywhere through a single system. Featuring an intuitive interface and on-screen status, Christie Phoenix EP is engineered to streamline workflow and tasks associated with integrating and managing AV systems by reducing cabling, rack space, and installation complexity and costs.