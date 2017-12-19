Blackmagic Design Announces DaVinci Resolve 14 Training, Certification Program

- Blackmagic Design has announced a worldwide training and certification program, along with certified curriculum for DaVinci Resolve 14. Now customers can learn professional editing, color correction, and Fairlight audio post production at their own pace by purchasing the Blackmagic Design series of books, including the newly available “Definitive Guide to DaVinci Resolve 14,” or they can take training courses online or in person at certified training partners.
- The “Definitive Guide to DaVinci Resolve 14” is an official step-by-step training guide that covers basic editing, color correction, and Fairlight audio in DaVinci Resolve 14. The book is designed for both new users and established professionals that are switching to DaVinci Resolve from another editing system. This greatly expanded new edition includes detailed color correction and Fairlight audio lessons.
- “The Definitive Guide to DaVinci Resolve 14” is available as a print on demand book or e-Book from Amazon.com. Customers can buy the book and study at their own pace, take online courses or visit a classroom based training center. Once the course has been completed, they must take and pass the online exam to receive certification.
- “DaVinci Resolve 14 has become the world’s fastest growing NLE and we are excited to introduce this new training program to help customers make the switch,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “DaVinci Resolve 14 is exciting because its new features are really changing the industry. It’s the first software to combine professional editing, color, and audio all in a single integrated workflow, and it’s also the first software to offer true multi user collaboration.”