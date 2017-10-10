AVIXA Accepting Applications for 2018 Vergauwen Scholarship

- The AVIXA Foundation is currently accepting applications for its Michael Vergauwen scholarship. This $5,000 award is open to third- and fourth-year college students pursuing a technical degree with plans for a career in the AV industry. Applicants must also be dependents of employees working for AVIXA member organizations or the association itself.
- The scholarship was created in 2010 to honor the late Michael Vergauwen’s impact on the AV industry in hopes of building the next generation of AV professionals. To date, the scholarship has been awarded to 7 students.
- The deadline for applications is February 16, 2018. Learn more at avixa.org/scholarship.