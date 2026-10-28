How Legrand|AV Has Reimagined Connected AV Management

Legrand | AV has launched its Unified Cloud Platform powered by Xyte, the company’s AI-powered, vendor-agnostic AV management platform. The announcement marks the next evolution of RackLink Cloud. Unified Cloud Platform's expanded set of capabilities is central to Legrand’s strategy and to the broader future of connected environments.

[Cloud Power: A Turning Point for AI]

“We can combine display control, power, connectivity, and network context in a way many single-domain players cannot," Steven Hoenig, senior director, portfolio expansion program management, Legrand|AV stated. "That’s what purpose-built integration between hardware and software makes possible: a more reliable, more connected experience for the customer, not just another dashboard layered on top.”

Unified Cloud Platform carries forward the trusted RackLink Cloud legacy that is now enhanced through a close partnership with Xyte, the AI-powered device management platform Legrand has worked alongside since 2023. Existing RackLink customers keep everything they’ve already deployed, gaining greater connectivity, visibility, and control on the same trusted foundation.

Unified Cloud Platform gives users a single, remote monitoring and management (RMM) experience across supported devices and systems, built on open standards and strengthened by Legrand’s role as a founding member of OpenAV Cloud. Embedded is Xyte’s AI Teammate, delivering context-aware diagnostics, actionable insights, and guided troubleshooting that help teams catch issues before they affect the end-user experience. Day-to-day, that translates into event-driven workflow automation for power cycles, alerts, and remediation, along with richer real-time and historical analytics on device performance, usage, and energy consumption. Together, these capabilities replace what used to require a patchwork of separate tools, delivering meaningful savings in time and money while giving users more complete asset, space, and access management across every connected site.

The platform is built to grow with a customer’s ecosystem rather than box it in. For organizations managing AV from multiple platforms, Unified Cloud Platform connects alongside other RMM solutions, including Crestron XiO and Q-SYS Reflect, allowing teams to continue using existing tools while gaining the visibility and automation of a unified layer above them. It also integrates natively with leading UC platforms, including Zoom Rooms and Microsoft Teams Rooms, along with direct connections into Salesforce, ServiceNow, Jira, Zendesk, and Slack, so AV incidents and asset data flow directly into the tools already being used, no matter where a given device sits in their stack.

Security and compliance are foundational to the platform. Legrand holds ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, the internationally recognized standard for information security management, covering the software and firmware in its connected devices and embedded systems. Unified Cloud Platform is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with data encrypted both in transit and at rest, running across multiple AWS availability zones and regions for continuous uptime, backed by continuous backup and tested recovery procedures. Xyte holds SOC 2 Type 2 certification and is GDPR and CCPA compliant, giving users the assurance they need to approve a cloud platform for enterprise, education, and government environments.

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Legrand | AV delivers integrated and connected technology solutions that simplify how people communicate, collaborate, and engage. By uniting its portfolio of audiovisual technologies, infrastructure, intelligent management platforms, and professional services, Legrand|AV helps organizations create seamless, scalable experiences that meet today’s needs and evolve for the future.